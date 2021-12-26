GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Dangerously cold conditions are anticipated over the next few days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports conditions could bring wind chills to below -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, especially along the hi-line.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for Judith Basin, Meagher and Chouteau Counties until Monday evening.
“Limit your time outside, make sure to dress in loose-fitting layers, and cover exposed skin,” NWS Great Falls wrote. "Also, don't forget about your pets and livestock during these times.”
Those traveling are being told to plan on slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow that could reduce visibility.
A special weather statement issued for Choteau, Browning and Lincoln says a Doppler radar was tracking heavy snow showers along a line extending from near East Glacier Park to near Lincoln.
Hazards include one-half a mile or less of visibility due to blowing snow.
People are told to expect changing road conditions.
Impacted highways include:
- Interstate 15 between mile markers 206 and 243.
- Highway 200 between mile markers 66 and 121.
- Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 39.
In addition, as of Sunday afternoon, I-15 between Dillon and the Idaho State Line is closed due to snow cover and blowing snow.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting snow and ice-covered roads across the state.
For the latest road conditions across the state, you can check the MDT’s 5-1-1 map here.