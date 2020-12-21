Weather Alert

...Areas of fog may cause slick roads across North Central and Central Montana this evening... Areas of low clouds and locally dense fog have developed across much of North Central and Central Montana after sunset in the wake of today's precipitation. This will cause difficult travel due to reduced visibility and slick or icy roads in spots, at least through this evening. If you have to travel across the area, remember to take it slow, to give yourself more time to react to rapidly changing visibility and road conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog in some areas. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and wet or icy roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving tonight, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, with higher amounts possible above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&