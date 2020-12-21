GREAT FALLS- The 28th annual Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner is going on as planned this holiday season. But there are some changes due to COVID-19.
"We're not having dine-in this year. All we're doing is home deliveries and drive-thru pick ups. The Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner is open to the entire community. It is not just for people who are homeless or in financial need. It's for anybody in the community to partake in that meal," said Joe Parsetich, temporary chairmen of the event.
You can pick up meals on December 25 from 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Great Falls Senior Center. You don't leave your car, a volunteer will come ask how many meals you need and bring them to you.
If you want to schedule a home delivery, you can call 406-788-3211 and they will ask for your name, address, number, and how many meals you need. You can request delivery up until 2:00pm on December 25.
This year, they are dedicated the dinner to former long time chairman Wade Gehl, who passed away last March from a heart attack.
"The dinner to me is all about hope and the true spirit of Christmas, which is the spirit of giving... It makes perfect sense to me that my dad would be involved in something like the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner because of his kind and generous nature. He really was a giver," said Britta Lee, Gehl's daughter.
She said her father taught her from a young age to be kind.
"So, of the many times that my dad served the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner and was involved, 2019 was a really really special year, the last year he was able to serve. And that was because he called me the next day and he said 'Britt, I had such an amazing experience. I was able to do the dinner this year sober... My dad spent the last 10 months of his life sober. And I think that's part of his legacy as well. That recovery and healing is possible for those in the community that struggle even if you don't know that someone is struggling, they might be," said Lee.
Lee said her father was a volunteer and served at the dinner since the beginning in 1993.
"When Danny Berg was a full-time guardsmen at the time. And it came to him, and it sadden him when realized people were eating Christmas dinner by themselves. So, he put together an idea that nobody should have to eat Christmas dinner alone," said Parsetich.
This year, they are expecting to serve between 550-600 people.
"The National Guard has been cooking our turkeys for many many years. This year, it's about 600 lbs. of turkey that they fix, along with 40 gallons of gravy and dressing. Then the rest of the trimming are prepared over at the Senior Citizens Center," said Parsetich.
We asked why they continue the dinner all these years later.
"Because you stop and think Christmas day, Thanksgiving, any other special holidays, if you're by yourself it's kind of sad at times. So, to have somebody to reach out and know that they matter and that it's a pleasure to provide them with this meal, watching the glow on their face answers that question as far as why we continue to do it," said Parsetich.
"I think seeing the dinner continue in spite of COVID-19, is a real healing thing for my family because it's my dads legacy of giving. Too see people continuing to give in memory of Danny Berg and now in memory of my father, Wade, is just a beautiful healing thing," said Lee.
Parsetich said Danny Berg's children still come to the event and they get to see their fathers legacy live on.
"The passion that they had, was felt by everybody that partook in the meal and the other volunteers for that day," said Parsetich.
Lee sa