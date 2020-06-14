GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls man was charged with his 5th DUI after he was pulled over by a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper.
According to court documents, on June 6, an MHP trooper noticed a car continuously weaving and frequently crossing the centerline with its passenger-side tires.
The officer affidavit says on a couple of occasions, the driver looked as if he was changing lanes, but then would swerve back into the lane again.
When the trooper stopped the car, the driver was identified as Darryl Duane Omsberg.
The trooper noted Omsberg appeared dazed, had a fresh bleeding cut on his forehead that appeared superficial, and that his eyes looked bloodshot, watery and glassy.
The trooper also smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the inside of the car, and that Omsberg was delayed in his responses.
Omsberg admitted to drinking vodka earlier in the evening and told the trooper he fell when entering his car after leaving the bar.
When Omsberg stepped out of the car to perform maneuvers, court documents say the waistband of his sweatpants left his genitals exposed, and when the trooper asked him to correct it, he only pulled up the back of his pants until asked to cover himself.
While performing a Standardised Field Sobriety Test, court documents say Omsberg showed signs of impairment and a Preliminary Breath Test showed a 0.122.
Court documents note Omsberg has four lifetime DUI/BAC convictions in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2012.
Darryl Omsberg scored a level one on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment Tool and the state requested he is released on his own recognizance with an alcohol monitoring condition.
Darryl Duane Omsberg has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (4th or subsequent offence, alcohol, already through watch) and unsafe lane change.