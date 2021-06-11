GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls has announced David and Tanya Cameron of Great Falls as the 2021 Paris Gibson Award recipients.

A release from the City of Great Falls says David and Tanya Cameron have been exceptionally generous with their time, energy and resources, strategically employing all three to benefit the community.

The Camerons have given major gifts to support numerous nonprofit organizations.

Their nominators include the McLaughlin Research Institute, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, the Benefis Health System Foundation, and the MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

“The Cameron’s inspire others through their tradition of giving. They challenge the rest of the community to step-up and join them in their philanthropic efforts,” one nominator said. “David and Tanya never seek the spotlight for themselves. They allow their name to be used and their gifts publicized not for recognition, but to inspire others and lead the charge.”

A $500 check will be given to the award winners, provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc, which may be given to a local charity of their choice; a tree donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, planted in West Bank Park, with a granite marker donated by Montana Granite; a plaque, donated by Greg and Leanne Hall; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s Restaurant, donated by Brett Haverlandt; and a ride in the fourth of July Parade in a 1918 Model T Ford, provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club.

A formal announcement of the Camerons as winners of the 2021 Paris Gibson Award will be made at the first concert of the season by the Great Falls Municipal Band at the Mansfield Convention Center on June 30 at 7:00 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

Jay Russell, chairman of the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee, will make the announcement.

The following information was given by the City of Great Falls regarding the criteria for the Paris Gibson Award:

Criteria for the Paris Gibson Award are: currently a resident of Great Falls; provided a significant impact to the City; provided leadership for the community through volunteerism; performed selfless action for the betterment of the community.

The winner is chosen by former winners. They are: Norma Ashby, 2011; Greg Hall, 2012; Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013; Gene Thayer, 2014; Arlyne Reichert, 2016; Sheila Rice, 2017; Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018; Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019; Judy Ericksen, 2020. Doug Wicks, 2010 and Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015, have passed away.

For further information about the award, contact Norma Ashby Smith, 453-7078.