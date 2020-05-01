FORT PECK- Day-use and multi-purpose recreation areas around Fort Peck Lake area open to normal activities as of Friday, May 1.
The opening applies to all USACE-managed sites, including: McGuire Creek, Nelson Creek, Devils Creek, Crooked Creek, Fourchette Bay, Bonetrail, Pines and multi-use recreation areas near Fort Peck Dam, including Kiwanis Park.
The Fort Peck Interpretive Center, Downstream Campground and Westland Campground are staying closed.
New reservations for camping and group use shelters are currently not being accepted.
USACE says they are working with federal, state and private partners to provide consistent recreation openings in Montana.
The public is being asked to follow Montana’s guidelines for quarantine, avoid gatherings of ten people and frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.
Montana’s COVID-19 directives can be found online here.
Recreational use and COVID-19 health recommendations will continue to be monitored, and USACE says site management may change to address groups gathering, public health and safety, USACE employee safety or resource impacts.
For more information on the current status of USACE recreation areas, you can contact the Fort Peck Project before your visit at (406) 526-3411. Fort Peck Project updates also will be provided on Facebook @USACEFortPeck.