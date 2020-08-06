Daycares across Montana have been forced to immediately adapt to COVID19 precautions. Many have decided to keep their doors open to care for your children through the global pandemic.
Kasey Lorang and her husband Jason openly invite kids into their home each day for child care.
They say operations haven't changed much this year because the Adventurous Learning Place always follows local health advisories, especially during this global pandemic.
Kasey Lorang, Owner of The Adventurous Learning Place, says she’s received letters from the state describing new guidelines on how to keep the kids safe.
"Hand washing upon arrival, hand washing all throughout the day,” said Lorang.
She adds, this is something they’ve regularly been doing since she opened the daycare facility but efforts have increased due to heightened health precautions since February.
"We have really always been on top of our sanitizing and hand washing. That's just one of the state guidelines they have always enforced us to do, to make sure that we're washing the kids hands, we're sanitizing toys, we're sanitizing tables,” said Lorang.
Her facility is on the smaller scare, and Lorang explain why hosting only 10-12 kids each day is helpful in the fight against COVID19.
"We are more aware of the kids that we're having and who they've been exposed to, so it's easier to keep our facility healthy knowing that we have the same children each day."
She says this summer is unlike any other. Normally the kids love to get out and explore Montana through field trips to Hutterite Colonies, local parks, or the library. For now, she’s keeping everyone happy from her own backyard.
Of course there are plenty of toys and books for the kids to enjoy throughout the day. Lorang says they sanitize each of them a few times a day to keep everyone healthy and safe.