BROWNING, Mont. - De La Salle Blackfeet School (DLSBS) announced the school is beginning its planned quarantine process after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The school’s policy is that when they are notified of a positive case among students or staff, the school would move to online virtual learning for two weeks starting from the last time that student or staff member was in the school building.
There will be no in-person learning from Wednesday, Nov. 3 until Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the school will be using virtual learning. Staff PD is rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 and virtual classes will be held for students instead on Friday, Nov. 5
Online learning will continue Monday and Tuesday with a return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Online Virtual Classes will run each day from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm with student class time and student work/assignment completion from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
The following is a brief virtual schedule. A more detailed schedule can be provided by your child’s homeroom teacher by request:
- Homeroom starts at 9:00 am
- Classes from 9:00 am to 10:15 am
- 15-minute break
- Classes from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm
- Lunch Break 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Student work time and Tutoring
Technology has been distributed to students as they were dismissed and they should be logged in for the virtual schedule Thursday morning at 8:45 am DLSBS said.
Any student not in attendance Tuesday should plan to have a device to participate in virtual learning during the planned quarantine.
Attendance will be taken during the remote learning period.
No athletic activities or practices are planned during this time.
Families that need to isolate or quarantine as a result of close contact will be contacted by Indian Health Services.
“As we return to in-person on Wednesday, November 10th, please assess your student's health prior to sending them to school. As students enter the building our staff will continue to send students home if they exhibit any symptoms (Fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, congestion, etc.) Thank you for your understanding as we go through this process,” DLSBS Leadership Team and Staff wrote.