Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND THROUGH PORTIONS OF THE OVERNIGHT HOURS TONIGHT ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE, WITH GENERALLY A DUSTING TO UP TO HALF OF AN INCH AT MOST LOCATIONS. A FEW AREAS MAY SEE SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES; HOWEVER, THESE AMOUNTS WOULD BE MAINLY CONFINED TO THE NORTHERLY UPSLOPE REGIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA AND BEARS PAW MOUNTAINS. WHILE LIGHT IN NATURE, ANY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ON ROAD OR ELEVATED SURFACES CAN LEAD TO SLIPPERY CONDITIONS. BE PREPARED FOR WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT.