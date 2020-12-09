GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Sheriff's office concluded their investigation into the death of Sally Smith, ruling her manner of death was suicide.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter stated the autopsy report revealed the cause of death was a drug overdose.
On October 11th around 2:45 pm, Sally was found deceased in her car in a storage unit near Malmstrom Air Force Base.
During the investigation, multiple medication bottles were found along with other evidence.
"There were letters written from Sally Smith to her family members, explaining her actions and explaining that she did intend to take her own life," Slaughter said.
Slaughter says the investigation of the scene gave no indication of foul play or criminal action involved in the investigation.
Details on what was written in the letters are not being provided out of respect for the family.