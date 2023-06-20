UPDATE: Tuesday, June 20 at 11:43 a.m.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said in a release the death of the man who was recovered in the Missouri River June 11 was ruled as a result of drowning.
The following press release is from the Fergus County Sheriff's Office:
Jim Kurz, 78 years old from Lady Smith Wisconsin, arrived at James Kipp Campground on June 5th 2023. He began his voyage traveling upstream, similar to Lewis and Clark, and headed to an area he had traveled through before. Jim arrived at Heller Cabin and logged an entry on June 6th, 2023, in the guest book. Jim wrote about the tough paddling and was waiting for the wind to change before heading to Gist Cabin.
On mid-day of June 7th, 2023, Jim met a fellow paddler heading down stream named Bill Burke. Bill started his journey down the Missouri on May 22nd, 2023, in Three Forks, Montana. Jim and Bill exchanged canoeing stores and Bill learned that Jim had published a book about his earlier canoe trip up the Missouri River called "Out My Back Yard". Bill and Jim took photos for each other. Bill expressed his need to resupply before continuing past James Kipp. Jim told Bill to use his car, that was parked and James Kipp boat ramp, to run to Malta for supplies. Bill expressed how kind Jim was and how he admired his determination to paddle up river. After hearing of Jim's passing, Bill referred to Jim as River Angel Jim.
Sometime in the later aftemoon of June 7th, 2023, Jim setup camp near the Missouri River and Bull Creck. There were severe storms reported this day and we believe at some point Jim's canoe broke loose from the shore and Jim tried to retrieve it. Jim and his canoe did not make it back to camp. Jim's body was located on June 11th, 2023, in the Missouri River several miles downstream from James Kipp campground. Jim Kurz death has been determined to be a result of drowning.
UPDATE: Thursday, June 15 at 10:26 a.m.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) has identified the man whose body was recovered in the Missouri River Sunday.
The man was identified as James "Jim" Kurz of Lady Smith, Wisconsin.
FCSO said in a release there is no foul play suspected in Kurz's death.
Kurz's family has been informed.
"We would like to send our condolences to the Kurz family and their firends during this time," FCSO said in the release.
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Investigators are asking the public if they have any information regarding an unidentified deceased male body that was discovered in the Missouri River in Fergus County Sunday afternoon.
The body was found several miles down stream from the James Kipp Campground near Winifred.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said in a release the sheriff's office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and nearby counties are investigating where the body possibly originated and the identity.
The body is described as a man approximately aged in his late 50s or early 60s, has short gray stubble beard, wearing cutoff shorts and a red and black belt.
Personnel will be working up and down stream from James Kipp Campground as the investigation continues.
Anyone with concerns about overdue campers, fishers or any other information is asked to call Central Montana Dispatch at (406) 535-1800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.