Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s full release:
Deb Kottel,
Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Athena recipient
By Suzanne Waring
Making a conscious decision that she would devote time to those who struggle with circumstances that life has handed them, Deb Kottel has made a difference in many lives. Because of dedication to this mission and her many community contributions, the Athenas of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce are recognizing Kottel as the 2019 recipient of the Athena award.
In 1987, Kottel came to Great Falls to teach Legal Studies at what is now the University of Providence after having graduated from law school and working eight years in corporate law. “I like teaching paralegals. A good 60 percent of them go on to law school,” said Kottel.
Soon after she decided to teach rather than practice law, she was diagnosed with cancer. “The cancer told me that maybe I had better get busy because I might not have an abundance of time to put my goals into motion,” she said. “The belief that has driven me all of these years is that everyone has intrinsic dignity. They always have it; they don’t lose it. Because they have some barriers and may need some help doesn’t mean that they lack that dignity.”
In addition to her ongoing and cyclical extra-curricular responsibilities at the University of Providence, such as director of her department, past dean of the College of Graduate Studies, past member of the University Board of Trustees, and chair of the faculty, she has been involved in public service by working as a member of many boards, committees, and legislative bodies. For example, In 2017-2018, she was on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Committee; from 2000-2007, Chair of the Great Falls International Airport Authority Board; and during the years 1995-1998 and 2007-2012, a Montana State Legislative Representative.
Many people praise her work. “Inspirational, dedicated, selfless, humble: These sentiments and countless other superlatives fall short of Deb Kottel’s singular contributions to the larger Great Falls Community,” said David Gides, Associate Professor of Theology, at the University of Providence.
Twenty-five years ago, Kottel created Camp Skychild for children of parents who are incarcerated. It is held every summer, and this year it will be at Camp Rotary. There are usually 40 to 80 children who attend for the week, and the child-camp counselor ratio is three to one. This much-needed program has been highly successful in helping these children cope as well as move forward in a positive way.
Referring to programs such as Camp Skychild, Deanna Koepke, Assistant Professor of Sociology from the University of Providence, wrote, “Instead of talking about social problems, Deb Kottel actively works to solve them and embodies the mission of the Sisters of Providence by serving the poor and vulnerable. She is wrapped in compassion. Great Falls is a better place because of her.”
Lately Kottel has been very active with the Grace Home Veterans Center located at 2211 Fifth Avenue North. The Grace Home provides transitional housing for homeless veterans and serves about forty men a year. In addition, she assists at the St. Vincent de Paul homeless drop-in center located across from the Thrift Store on Central Avenue West. Its purpose is outreach to the homeless, providing a resource for getting haircuts, showers, assistance with writing resumes and, generally, a place for relaxing and getting warm. A retired nurse will also check their vitals and make recommendations concerning their health. A van travels around town tohelp those who are living outdoors. In the van will be coffee, soup, food, and warm clothes to be shared. Presently Kottel is helping to raise funds for a commercial kitchen to be used by area charities that will gather and use processed and seasonal produce for distribution for those in need in our community.
“Kottel’s work on behalf of the poor, neglected, and downtrodden is truly Catholic social teaching in action, representing the very best of what any one person could offer,” said Gides. “She is well deserving of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Athena Award. We are much, much more than fortunate to have her at our university and in our community.”
The National Athena program was adopted by the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce in 1986. Since then, over thirty Great Falls women have received the Athena Award.
This award is presently sponsored by City Motor Company; Anderson Zurmuehlen, CPA & Business Advisors; and Embark Federal Credit Union.
Kottel will be formally honored as the 2019 Athena recipient at the Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon to be held on May 20th at the Holiday Inn Great Falls Convention Center. Social starts at 11:30 a.m.; with the luncheon beginning at 12 Noon.
Please RSVP for the luncheon with Derek at djacobson@greatfallschamber.org or call 761-4434.