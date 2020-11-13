GREAT FALLS- Agencies are investigating after first responders found a deceased 8th grader while responding to a reported shooting on Beaverhead Court.
A release from the Great Falls Police Department says Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services and Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched around 5:00 pm to a report of a shooting on the city’s east end.
When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a juvenile dead.
GFPD says investigators are working closely with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Cascade County Attorney’s Office.
At this time, the death is being investigated as a “suspicious” death, GFPD says.
GFPD is reporting that the deceased child was an 8th grader at East Middle School.
There is no danger to the community and no arrests have been made according to GFPD.
“Please keep the families of those involved, the officers, first responders, and affected community members, in your thoughts during this very difficult time,” GFPD wrote in the release.
In response to the death, the Great Falls Public Schools Crisis Team will be available to parents, students and staff in the coming days GFPS says.
To arrange a time to visit in-person with a counselor, participate in a Zoom meeting or set up a personal and confidential phone call, contact East Middle School at 406-268-6500.
According to GFPS, counselors will be available throughout Friday, November 13th, and the week of November 16th, as well as when students and staff return to school on November 30th.
“We ask that members of our community respect the privacy of family, friends, and teachers,” GFPS wrote in an update to their Facebook. “ We appreciate your support as we move through this difficult time.”
GFPS also recommended the following resources as families work with children about loss:
Alluvion Health: 454-6973
Center for Mental Health: 761-2100
Parenting Montana:https://parentingmontana.org
Voices of Hope: 453-4357
24/7 free Crisis Text Line: 741 741