Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 80s to 90s today, and upper 90s to near 105 degrees on Saturday. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning today, west to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, shifting more northerly between mid- afternoon and late evening. For the Fire Weather Watch on Saturday, southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. && Moldan

