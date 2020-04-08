GREAT FALLS - You may have heard of a few of these services like Door Dash or Grub Hub for example and through these types of services, you can get everyday items or even a meal from your favorite restaurant delivered straight to your door.
The best part the service is relatively simple to use just download your preferred provider, enter what you need and from where pay and then wait.
If you are concerned about social distancing and in not wanting to interact directly with a driver. Some of the apps default to leave at the door for drop off or you can put it in as a special instruction.
We asked Chaz Chinery a delivery driver with Door Dash about what it’s been like to be a driver during these times this is what he had to say.
“It feels really good when you deliver food to people and they are just so gracious that you are out there doing it because people are scared to leave the house right now and definitely when I deliver food to people they are very thankful and say I really do appreciate it and stay safe out there, “Chaz Chinery, Delivery Driver, Door Dash
With so many people staying at home getting items delivered is a huge luxury and chinery told me how in his first week he made almost a thousand dollars on almost one hundred deliveries.