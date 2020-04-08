Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OVER 8 INCHES POSSIBLE FOR AREA PASSES, WITH LESSER AMOUNTS AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. A SIGNIFICANT COOL DOWN IS EXPECTED AS WELL. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&