Dozens of local church and public leaders gathered for the first 2020 State of Race in America Forum at the Alexander Temple Church-God in Great Falls this evening.
"Tonight our job here is to listen to the community," said Mayor Bob Kelly.
Everyone was invited to attend the open forum on peace reconciliation across Cascade County. This comes in response to several Black Lives Matter protests recently. Many more peaceful events are being planned for the rest of the summer.
Organizers say it's important for people to voice their desires for racial equality in an open setting.
"It's appropriate that it's at a church for the religious leaders here, it's appropriate that we've got some of the African American ministers here to lead this discussion and I know Chief Bowen, myself, Greg Duane, the other folks from the civilian aspect and the policing aspect are really anxious to have this conversation," said Mayor Kelly.
He adds that it's important to include native people in these discussions and hopes the forum serves as a proactive way to open up discussions on race and potentially provide solutions for the future. Many different community leaders like Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Pastor Marcus Collins, who works at the AT Worship Temple Church, make up the forum's panel.
They explain why it's important now more than ever to come together in the fight against racism right here in the Electric City.
"In addressing our nation we must take radical and transformative measures, set aside our differences, and recognize our common humanity, our oneness, our politeness. These are tough, sensitive, painful, and offensive matters. It can be gut wrenching to discuss and unfortunately some just want to avoid the topic altogether. Yet it can no longer be ignored and we are here tonight to talk about it and say 'Enough is enough,' said Pastor Robert Lewis.
You can check out their website for more details on any future events.