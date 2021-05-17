GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Built between 1908 and 1910, the original rainbow dam powerhouse was a major contribution to Montana's mining industry.

In 2013, a new facility was built and in 2014, NorthWestern Energy bought the rainbow hydro facility from PPL Montana.

NorthWestern Energy worked with the Cascade County Historical Preservation Old Rainbow Powerhouse Repurposing Committee to look for other uses for the original powerhouse.

"We've worked with the committee for more than a decade to look for alternative uses. NorthWestern Energy provided a $50,000 for a feasibility study to look for some alternative uses," said NorthWestern Energy's public relation specialist, Jo Dee Black.

In 2019, a company expressed interest in using the facility as a data-bank center but changed their minds in 2020, which led to the decision to raze the building.

Black says finding alternative uses for the building was a challenge because it's remote and it's an active hydro facility with safety and security restrictions that limit the type of project that can be used in that facility.

However, that doesn't mean the building will be gone forever.

"It's an important part of our history in Montana, of our company's history, and of the history of Great Falls. Some of the equipment and other artifacts from the original powerhouse were removed before any demolition," said Black.

The committee and NorthWestern Energy are storing these items and are working together to find a place where they can display them to the public.

Demolition started this fall and is expected to wrap up either late spring or early summer.