GREAT FALLS- According to a release from the Great Falls Public Schools, pending approval from the school board, the GFPS Athletic Department is recommending Dennis Morris to be hired as the next head football coach for CMR High School.
Dennis will be replacing Gary Lowry who resigned in January after 36 years in the program.
Dennis is a 1999 graduate of CMR who participated in football and track and field for the Rustlers. In addition, he played football collegiately at Dickenson State where he was an All-American selection. He also competed in Track and Field for the Bluehawks. He was inducted into the Dickenson State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Dennis served as a student assistant at Dickenson and has coached at Chester, Dickenson High School and most recently at Houston County High School in Warner Robbins, Georgia. He is currently employed as a science teacher at C.M. Russell.