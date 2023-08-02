GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Right now there are 75 active fires happening across Montana and wildfire smoke is impacting cities dozens of miles away, including Great Falls.
"So you've got all these fires burning. And then what happens... we've seen kind of a westerly component to the wind. And that sends those plumes of smoke into the into the Great Falls area and to much of north central Montana," said air quality meteorologist with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Aaron Ofseyer.
This is typically happening in the morning hours.
"So typically what happens and what's happened the last several days is the smoke tends to pull in drain overnight and early in the morning. So that's often when we see the worst air quality. And as the sun comes up and we start to see the atmosphere kind of mixing and turning over, the winds increase, what typically happens is we see air quality actually improving gradually with the increased wind in the afternoon," said Ofseyer.
Ofseyer says they are working on expanding their network in the coming months and adding monitors in every high school around the state to help fill in the gaps.
For the most up to date air quality information, click here.
