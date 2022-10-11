GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is looking for your opinions and comments on the proposal to reissue a hazardous waste permit to Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
It's all for the operation of a hazardous waste storage facility and continued remediation of contaminated areas at MAFB.
Part of the process in reissuing these permits is to seek public comment on the draft permit and environmental assessment.
DEQ hazardous waste permits are issued and stay in effect for 10 years, then they must be reissued or terminated.
The hazardous waste permit issued to MAFB was originally issued in 1989, then again in 2001, and 2012.
DEQ says the permit allows storage of hazardous waste in an on-site storage building for up to one year; MAFB also must conduct a facility wide investigation and remediation of hazardous waste and hazardous constituents that may have been released to the environmental including soil, sediment, groundwater and surface water under the proposed permit.
Hazardous wastes stored in the on-site storage building include solvent wipes used for weapons cleaning, paint stripper and thinner, acids and bases, pesticides, and some pharmaceutical wastes; MAFB also uses the building for storage of universal wastes, such as mercury-containing light bulbs and batteries, and non-hazardous wastes.
Stored wastes are generated on base and at missile alert facilities as well as launch facilities.
A public comment period is open now until November 16, 2022.
After November 16, DEQ will review comments and make a final decision on reissuing the permit.
If you would like to look at the draft permit and want to submit a comment, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.