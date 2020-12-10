GREAT FALLS - In an effort to improve Montana’s overall air quality, officials with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) say they’re encouraging more electric vehicles to hit the roads through new charging stations statewide.
The ‘Fast Charge Your Ride’ grant allows businesses to install these stations near stops along popular roads and interstates within 30-to-90 miles of each other
“We identified key target communities and travel corridors based on where there are electric vehicles in Montana, where there’s a lot of travel,” said Energy Resource Professional Neal Ullman with Montana DEQ’s Energy Office. “That would include the entire length of I-90 and entire length of I-15.”
Making these sites more available creates more seamless trips, said Ullman, lowering drivers’ worries around possibly losing power and getting stranded. This concern is also known as ‘range anxiety.’
“Building out these fast charging corridors along these key travel routes will help make sure that they can arrive at their destination wherever it is along these travel corridors without worrying about running out of charge,” he said.
This in turn would reduce Nitrogen Oxide pollution while creating new economic opportunities for areas that install them, especially since they need to be within walking distance of stores and services.
”While an electric vehicle is charging, the driver will have time to explore the community, do some shopping and then get back on the road,” explained Ullman.
Similarly, eligible school districts can also apply for the agency’s Montana Clean School Bus Grant, allowing them to replace older diesel-fueled busses with battery-electric alternatives. Ullman says this may save schools money in the long run.
“There’s no air filters or spark plugs, there’s just the batteries and it’s go or stop. So you reduce the cost of the school district to maintain and service those vehicles,” he said.
You can apply for either program until Jan 11 2021.
State funding for both grants comes from a 2016 legal settlement against Volkswagen and other manufacturers for trying to mislead car emission tests.