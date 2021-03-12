GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Good Samaritans are coming together help students better adjust to remote learning. Their mission: to give everyone a ‘desk of their own.’
Through time spent under quarantine this year we've learned how important a designated workspace can be, especially for students learning from home this year. People in Great Falls are hand- making and delivering over 100 wooded desks to provide some structure.
Gaines McFadden, a master woodworker, Dan Oakland, Gordon Johnson, and many others use tools donated from Ace Hardware and Johnson/Madison to build 130 wood desks for students from Kindergarten through sixth grade. Donations fully funded this project, GFPS receiving donations from the Rotary Club of Great Falls and many local businesses. Each desk takes over two hours to make, and volunteers have spent close to 325 hours providing school-room to help remote learners. McFadden said he considered underprivileged children who might not have their own desk space to complete their work with pride, so he knew he had to use his skills and get to work.
“It gives them a place of their own. I think, to me, rather than having to work on a dining room table with maybe another sibling and then move it all off then they eat. They can come to their own desk and do their own thing,” McFadden said.
Troy Ross, 6, has experienced Kindergarten online all year. He has a severe lung condition and doctors recommend him staying home at the start of the pandemic. His mother said working all around the house at the beginning of the year didn't make things easy. Once the program kicked off earlier this year they immediately applied for a desk, painted it Troy’s favorite color blue, and set it up right in his bedroom. Now, Troy loves this using his desk so much he, he want to bring it with him to the classroom.
"Maybe if school didn't have this I'll probably bring mine,” Ross said.
Troy and his Mom plan to keep the desk in his room even when remote learning is over. Each one comes with a special plaque to commemorate this unique academic year forever. Desks are still being distributed and delivered to anyone who placed an order.
According to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools, "It is the hope of the builders that once a young student outgrows the desk that the desk will be passed on to provide another student with the opportunity to have their own personal work space."