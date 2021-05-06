GREAT FALLS, Mont. - KFBB and Montana Credit Union are teaming up to host Shred Day 2021, where you can bring up to four bags or boxes of paper you would like to be shredded.

Private parties, not businesses, can visit the Montana Credit Union between 14th and 15th Street South right behind the Paris Gibson Museum of Art from 10:00 am 2:00 pm to demolish their records.

In addition to getting rid of documents, we’re also partnering with the Great Falls Food Bank to host a community food drive Thursday.