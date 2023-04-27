GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Part of Fox Farm Rd. is closed for repair that is anticipated to take several days.
Work is being done to repair damage to a stretch of asphalt on Fox Farm Rd. that was caused in the Fall.
Work signs, detours and road closures are in place and anyone traveling through the area is asked to be aware of workers and construction posted speed signs.
Some roads are closed to through traffic during repairs.
Traffic will be detoured onto 45th Ave. SW, to Flood Rd., then onto Dick Rd.
United Materials, of Great Falls, Montana is the contractor for this project.
For more information, you can contact Cascade County Public Works at 406-454-6920.
