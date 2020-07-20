Friday marked 7 months since a triple homicide shooting at the Emerald City Casino on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.
We’re addressing viewers’ concerns about the vacant building and why the city says for now it's out of their control.
Visibly the building has changed significantly: all signs have been removed, every logo has vanished, and all that’s left are blacked-out windows and locked doors.
According to Tom Micuda, Deputy Director of the Great Falls Planning and Community Development Office, "The city doesn't have an active role in getting vacant buildings essentially into use."
I reached out several times to Emerald City Casino’s corporate offices hoping to talk to the private owner about any future plans for the building. So far I have not heard back.
Micuda explains now, someone would have to send a formal complaint to the city before anything can happen with the empty building.
"The city reacts off of a complaint basis. So if somebody sees a building that's potentially unsafe that could be a problem if somebody were to get in the building then they file a written complaint with the city."
That means the city can't get involved unless there's public concern about the building's safety or upkeep.
"In this particular case the building hasn't been vacant for very long and has not created that sort of situation for the city to get involved. We're used to having time gaps where buildings are vacant and it doesn't create any concerns for the city," said Micuda.
Back in December many people expressed on social media they wanted to create a long-term memorial at this site to remember the 3 lives lost in the shooting. So far we could not find any updated plans.