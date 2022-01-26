GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man has been charged after a diary entry from a 13-year-old girl detailed sexual interactions between the two.
Court documents say the girl has placed her diary out for her parents in the past so they could see it because she had a hard time vocalizing what was bothering her.
After reading one diary entry, the parents reportedly found it stated Robert Dunkerson, who according to Cascade County Attorney Josh Raki, is a Montana High School Association referee, was sexually assaulting her.
When the girl’s parents spoke to her, she detailed an incident at Dunkerson’s that included inappropriate touching.
The girl said Dunkerson went as far as trying to get on top of her, but she fought him off.
When confronted by the girl’s mother, Dunkerson denied the interaction, saying “I would never do that,” and that he will not see the girl again.
As officers continued their investigation at the victim’s house, they took pictures of the diary and noticed the girl had written that she hated all men in her diary.
When detectives conducted a forensic interview, the victim reported Dunkerson had been sexually abusing for about seven years with, “too many (events) to count.”
Court documents state the victim also reported she and Dunkerson watched adult/child pornography and that Dunkerson had taken photos of her, however, he has not been charged in relation to these incidents.
Robert Dunkerson has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
An arrest warrant requested Dunkerson’s bail be set at $250,000.
At this time a search warrant has been executed at Dunkerson’s residence and police have collected more evidence.
Law enforcement does not have any information on additional potential victims, however, if someone does come forward, an investigation will look into the claims.
