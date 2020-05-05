Dine-In service slowly begans to open throughout Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- Last week stay at home orders were lifted, and yesterday marked the first day restaurants, bars, breweries, and distillers were allowed to provide dine-in service.
Although the governor has allowed for these establishments to open up dine-in service, many restaurants around town have taken a different approach.
Because of the global pandemic, restaurants were forced to close down their dine-in services.
Smoke restaurant decided to do fast to-go orders, giving people the option to come in and place orders while still following all health guidelines.
Even though dine-in service is now an option, this restaurant is choosing not to go that route.
Trevor Cavanagh, who is the owner of Smoked, says, “You know we felt it would kind of interfere with the customer line. We put a lot of people through every day and to add a couple of tables, which is all we could do with our capacity, it would interfere with the line.”
Cavanagh realizes people may still be uncomfortable when it comes to eating inside restaurants. Saying once social guidelines start to loosen up, that is when they will allow people to eat inside.
Cavanagh says, “When they go to a less than a six-foot spacing we’ll add our tables back up. So it’s just right now I can probably do four or five tables tops. It just would interfere with everything we got going on and we’re going to stay on a to-go style until it makes sense.”
This is not the case for all establishments. Although many have chosen to hold off on their dine-in service, a couple of restaurants have decided to open their doors.
Stacy Helman, who is general manager at The Montana Club Restaurant, says, “We just want to be able to serve the community and open our doors and follow the governor's directives to keep our customers coming into the store.”
To follow social distancing guidelines, The Montana Club has taken out seats by the bar, removed multiple tables, and even put up signs to let people know which tables are closed. This helps them not to go over their capacity level.
Helman says, “The largest table…well, the largest group we can sit right now is six people, because we can only function at half capacity.”
Right now all establishments are continuing to follow all health guidelines until they can fully open.