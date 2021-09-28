GRASS RANGE, Mont. - When you think of dinosaurs you probably think of the classic movie, Jurassic Park and here in Montana we have seen a lot of T-Rex's and Triceratops.
However in central Montana one local rancher is helping dig up new dino-mite discoveries.
Daniel Roat says his daughters have always loved dinosaurs.
So, when they came across some dinosaur bones on his property they were excited.
Now he is working with the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum to dig up some of the biggest dinosaurs to ever walk in the Treasure State.
"We wanna know what we got," said Roat.
Between the digging and the dusting, we're learning more about the dinosaurs that stomped the earth long before we were here.
"What we're digging is dinosaurs from the Morrison foundation. Which is 150 million years old, ballpark. In fact, these are the oldest dinosaurs remains that we have in all of Montana," said Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum and Field Station.
"The further we dig into the hillside the more we find. It's exciting," said Roat.
Woodruff says the bones we're seeing at this site on Roat's ranch are from the sauropod group; these are your long neck dinosaurs like the brachiosaurs or the diplodocus.
"We think it might be the upper arm bone, so the humorous, of a very very large sauropod, so a very large long neck plant eating dinosaur. And if that's the case, it also has the potential that it might in fact represent a sauropod that has never been found in Montana before," said Woodruff.
"Its amazing. It blows my mind to even think about how old the dirt is that we're digging in. and to be finding this kind of bone is unreal," said Roat.
They have also found other bones including what they believe is a toe bone.
Woodruff says most people think the science is the bone in the museum but actually the majority of it is done at the dig site with the bone still in place.
"So, all of these bones if we saw that they were all oriented in the same way that actually tells us how they were deposited all these millions of years ago. If the bones were together vs. jumbled up... it's this whole process of understanding what happened, not to the animal when it was alive, we won't know that, but what happened to cause the burial of these fossils," said Woodruff.
Montana does have some of the first dinosaurs found in the state at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta.
However after those dinosaurs they started going elsewhere; for the last 20 years dinosaurs were taken out of state so we haven't been able to learn the history behind them.
This is why Roat is making sure the dinosaurs on his property are staying in the Treasure State and going to the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum.
"If we sold them to a private individual there wouldn't be the science behind it and we wouldn't find out what kind of dinosaur we have here," Said Roat.
The bones will be back at the museum on Thursday however Woodruff says they won't start cleaning them till later.
"For landowners that do know they have dinosaur bones on their ranch, contact the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum and have Cary come out and look at it at least. Tt never hurts to look. And who knows, you might end up with a dinosaur quarry," said Roat.