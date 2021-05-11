GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You may be starting to plan a hunting trip with family and friends, but some changes could be coming soon for any out of state visitors looking to grab a license.

Avid hunters are familiar with the term outfitters, private or chain companies who set up and lead guided hunting trips all across the state. These new changes to non-resident hunting license laws have been years in the making, and impact outfitters' operations too, proving to be a hot button issue for years.

'"Cleanup" legislation for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks became one of the most hotly debated hunting bills of the session. A late amendment to House Bill 637 allows outfitted nonresident hunters who were unsuccessful in getting a big game license this year in the lottery to purchase one. It also revamps nonresident preference points to give hunters using an outfitter an advantage in the draw over do-it-yourself hunters.' The FWP licensing system is a lottery; meaning not everyone who signs up will obtain a license even if they met the criteria and applied before a deadline. However, there is a limited amount of resident and non-resident hunters. Licenses for people who live in Montana and all visitors are separated in the FWP sign up system.

7 Lazy P Ranch and Outfitter, Dusty Crary, from Choteau understands both sides, and explained why these new regulations won't have an impact on Montana hunters.

"This legislation is not going to have any kind of direct cause and effect on the residents' ability to hunt and how many non-residents are coming,” Crary said.

According to Crary, the bill would provide stability to hurting outfitting businesses because visitors could potentially access licenses easier.

If signed into law, out of state visitors will have to apply early and pay more for their big game hunting licenses. All proceeds will benefit the habitat Montana access program.

Governor Gianforte must approve HB 637 before any of these stipulations take effect. Hunters always have access to look up your hunting license status online through FWP.