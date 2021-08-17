Districting & Apportionment Commission moves forward with congressional redistricting

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the first time in decades Montana is set to draw its second Congressional District following the 2020 Census data report.
The next step is to decide how Montana’s Congressional District will be split up, but right now they’re putting the process together.
The Montana Districting & Apportionment Commission discussed the timeline on congressional redistricting.
In previous years, people were able to submit maps to help redistrict, but were required to submit personal information.
Because of concerns online, the commission did talk about submitting anonymously.
"You know, you could have people emailing you nasty notes, you could have people attacking you on social media if you put forward a map that someone doesn't like. I don't think anyone wants this and certainly don't think anyone on the commission would support or advocate for that sort of treatment of members of the public, but I do think there's a potential for it," said Kendra Miller, districting and apportionment commission.
In the end, the commission did decide not to revise those changes and people will be able to submit their maps at this time.
But the next question was which maps will be revised.
"Certainly, if a map meets the constitutional and proposed and adopted criteria of this commission, we certainly have our chair to allow and would expect a map that meets all of the necessities to be able to move forward," Dan Stusek, districting and apportionment commission.
The state has put in a soft deadline for maps to be turned in by mid-September, and the commission will meet again in October to decide which maps will be put out for public comment.