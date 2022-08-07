GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Drool in the Pool is taking things a step further this year with new activities for your furry friend and a watersports raffle.
A variety of activities are coming to the Electric City Water Park year, including peanut butter painting, DIY rope tying and bobbing for hot dogs for your pet.
Funds raised during the event go towards the care of the animals at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter and Park and Recreation programs
This year’s Drool in the Pool will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
“There is something for every animal, even if they aren’t water lovers,” said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. “For that matter, people who have dogs that might not enjoy the event can stop by without their pet and participate in some of the activities, learn a little something from the expert presentations, and get to know some of the animal-friendly vendors we have here in Great Falls.”
To attend, animals must have proof of current vaccination including rabies, polio and distemper.
The entrance to the event is $5 per animal and $2 per human.
The final drawing for the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter Watersports Raffle will be held at the event.
Two watersports prize packages are up to be raffled off.
Package one will include an Impulse 10 Kayak and Package two will include a Wulf Inflatable Paddleboard.
Both packages include a yeti cooler, two yeti mugs, a life vest, a dry bag and a $250 Scheels gift card.
One $5 ticket gives you two chances to win and tickets can be purchased at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, the Mansfield Center ticket office, or Scheels.
