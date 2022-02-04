GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you look up the definition of diversity on Google, you'll see it says it's, “the practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds, genders, sexual orientations, and more.”
In January 2021, the Diversity and Inclusion Council at Malmstrom Air Force Base was recognized as the Air Force's D&I team of the year.
The council was formed in May 2020 after the death of George Floyd as an outlet for Airmen to come and voice their concerns or frustrations.
"We have such a cultural and diverse background for Airmen," said TSgt. Christopher Ingle, special observances program manager for the D&I council.
Since 2020, the council has grown in what they do.
While they are still an outlet for Airmen, they're also taking it a step further by partnering with the community of Great Falls.
In 2021 the council initiated the first Pride Month events at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the first Juneteenth celebration in the city of Great Falls.
The Juneteenth celebration was the biggest coordinated effort between the council and the local community.
The council also worked to establish three historical land markers, raise funds for special observances and rename a section of the public library in honor of former head librarian, Alma Jacobs.
The team was also invited to be part of the interview process for the Great Falls Police Department to give input on what questions could be asked to help hire people who value and respect diversity.
"It's such a big aspect for Great Falls is to understand Malmstrom Air Force Base because a huge portion of the diverse background ethnicity of Great Falls is MAFB. So, our goal for the D&I Council is to make sure we're educating the community, we're incorporating with them, we're trying to foster an environment of friendship and open honesty and trying to make sure to educate them on diversity and inclusion as a program," said TSgt. Ingle.
One community partner they want to work more within 2022 is the Great Falls Public School District.
"We were aware of some of the children having concerns that they are different; they look different than the majority of the students that live here in Great Falls. So, we wanted to have an outlet for those kids to come together and know that they're not alone and can address any concerns they're feeling within the school... We want to educate them early and show them that it's okay to be different and that we can grow together and improve things based on our differences, but we also may have a lot in common," said MSgt. Rachael Dobson, deputy for the D&I council.
That's not the only thing they hope to accomplish in 2022.
They are also developing a database where people can report both positive and negative incidents and they are providing training for everyone at MAFB.
"It's okay to be different. Appreciate the differences. Just because we look different on the outside, doesn't mean we're any different on the inside," said MSgt. Dobson.
It doesn't matter if you're an Airmen or a civilian, this council is a safe place to ask questions.
For more information or if you have a question, you can email the D&I Council.
