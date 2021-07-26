NEIHART, Mont. - Dozens of residents gather at neigh hart community park, fearing the worst as fires creep closer to residents homes.
Although the area is still in a pre-evacuation period, Sheriff Jesse slaughter says if there is a ribbon of any color left on your property by law enforcement, now is the time to evacuate your home.
Grab your photographs, clothes or whatever is most important to you and get to one of the evacuation center, St. Mark's Church in Belt.
Slaughter added that if you go back to your home after evacuating you are putting yourself and others in danger, and rescue crews wont be sent to get you.
Some residents in the area have already begun evacuating, like Jan Bicsak whose home is only two miles from the Balsinger fire.
"When you look at all the people and its not just worrisome for us, when you look at all the people who are affected by this, people who have cattle, its a very worrisome time," Bicsak said.
Sheriff slaughter said the easiest way to help fire crews out is by clearing out the area near your home by getting rid of old pine needles or dead leaves that accumulated by the base of the home and in your yard.
