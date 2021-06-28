Dock vandalized at Dredge Cut Fishing Access Site near Fort Peck

FORT PECK, Mont. - A dock was vandalized near the boat ramp on the Dredge Cut Fishing Access Site north of Fort Peck, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported.
According to a Facebook post from FWP Region 6, the suspect apparently drove onto the dock and damaged it sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Warden John Huberty directly at 406-263-0068 or FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. FWP is offering a reward of up to $1,000 in return for information that leads to a conviction.