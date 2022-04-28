GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new health partnership is prescribing play to the littlest patients as Alluvion Health has teamed up with the Lego Foundation for your child's doctor visits.
Kids' brains develop the fastest from ages 0-3, and to help them learn and grow the doctor is ordering a big dose of playtime.
"Play is more than just fun, it's the brain's favorite way to learn," said Chesney Martin, a physician assistant at Alluvion.
Alluvion Health is encouraging active play through the Prescription for Play initiative.
"[Families] meet with a caregiver, it's anyone from 18 to 36 months at their well-child visit. They get a prescription, it's not a physical formal prescription, but they show them what play looks like. So, the caregiver will sit down with the child and caregiver and instruct them how to play," said Teresa Schreiner, executive director for the Alluvion Health Foundation.
Prescription for Play is a program created by Lego and delivered by primary care providers during well-child exams to promote play in children 18 to 36 months.
According to Alluvion, evidence shows that it typically takes 400 repetitions for kids to learn something but only 10 to 20 times when learning through play.
"When we recognize it's sort of doctor's orders, we listen to that. So, if we stop and slow down and play without the interruptions, and the busyness, and the screens then we'll do that. We'll stop and play with our kids," said Schreiner.
Playing is a natural tool for kids to develop resiliency as they learn to work with others and overcome challenges.
"Communication skills are great, problem-solving skills, interacting with other children and adults. Play helps facilitate all of those things," said Martin.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that children should get a well-child exam at 18 months, 2 years (24 months), 2 ½ years (30 months), and 3 years (36 months).
Alluvion is handing out 250 Lego play kits at well-child exams, to schedule an appointment you can call 406-454-6973.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.