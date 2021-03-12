GREAT FALLS - An alarming trend during the pandemic shows less people are going to the doctor for their check-ups and screenings.
But one Great Falls doctor says he feels safer at the hospital than other places.
Charles Marler, medical director of Grandview in the department of senior services and family medicine doctor with Benefis says you don't have to be fearful anymore and it's important to start living again, which includes going to the doctors.
"I mean, I think we can start with understanding slowly getting back to normal. But normal is everyday. Today's normal is different from last years normal... Obviously COVID is a big concern. But I think the reality is we have let the fear of 'what if' get to us," said Marler.
When you wait for an important screening or visit it could harm you more than the virus itself.
"People could have a heart attack, they could have a stroke, they could have a diabetic complication that we might have been able to put off or to deal with if they were coming in. But if they don't come in, it's really difficult to know. Because a lot of people don't feel bad or they don't know that they have an issue," said Marler.
He also tells Montana Right Now that he's seen more patients with complications from anxiety and overwhelming depression than he has COVID-19.
"Our response to stresses in our environment can actually harm us just as much," said Marler.
He reminds people that the Coronavirus isn't the only way you can get sick.
"Don't forget the cough, cold, flu, strep, all the other infections we've dealt with for years haven't gone away. We just haven't thought about them because COVID takes everything out of your mind. The fear of COVID makes you forget about the fear of pneumococcal pneumonia, strep throat, ear infections. Don't let that fear drive you from not getting the health care needs that you need," said Marler.
He says the hospital isn't going to put someone knowingly at risk and they're taking all safety precautions and it's important you do too.
"The main thing is to make sure you take precautions. You don't have to wear gloves or a body suit, you don't have to be a space cowboy to come here," said Marler.
If you're still hesitant, Marler says you can still check in with your provider from your house through tele-health.
To learn more about tele-health and the offerings they have for you, you're encouraged to call your health care provider.