GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Department of Defense (DoD) has publicly released their unclassified National Defense Strategy (NDS) and headlines of the Pentagon cutting nuclear missile programs amid Russian tension has many asking what impact this is going to have on Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
Well, the short answer to that question is it won't impact MAFB, that's according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
In the NDS it lays out the DoD's path forward in what the president says is a 'decisive decade'.
The NDS is 80 pages long and also includes the Nuclear Posture Review and it's policy regarding missile defense.
The NPR shows the U.S. has decided to retire the B-83 1 Gravity Bomb due to increasing limitations on it's capabilities and the rising maintenance cost.
On top of the B-83 1 Gravity Bomb, they are also looking to cancel the Nuclear-Armed Sea Launched Cruise Missile Program; saying they have determined it was no longer necessary given the deterrence contribution the W76-2, a small tactical nuclear warhead.
Now when it comes to MAFB, they are home to the Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, spread across 13,800 square miles in the state.
Because MAFB doesn't have air crafts to carry the B-83 1 Gravity Bomb or submarines for the Sea Launched Cruise Missiles, they are not impacted by these changes.
The 80 page document also details 3 steps on how the U.S. plans to defend the homeland, deter attacks, and prepare to prevail if conflict should arise and you can read it all here.
