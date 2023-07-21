GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recreationists hitting the trails with their dogs are being reminded to stay cautious after a dog was taken to an emergency vet for a rattlesnake bite along Sulphur Springs Trail northeast of Great Falls.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports one of their own staff members encountered a rattlesnake along the trail while with her dog.
Two other snakes were also seen following the encounter.
The dog was taken to an emergency vet, and stayed overnight, but the dog is okay according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The ASPCA advises keeping your dog on a leash and to monitor them while out on walks to help avoid a snake bite.
If your dog is bitten, they advise you to carry your dog if possible, do not perform first aid and to get them to a veterinarian as soon as possible.
