GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park announced its upcoming “Dog Days” guided hike.
Dog owners can bring their dogs for a guided hike in the park on April 23 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.
Participants will be trained in B.A.R.K. ranger principles, take a guided hike through the park and get a gift bag from PetCo will be given along with an official “BARK Ranger” bandana.
B.A.R.K. stands for:
- Bag your pet’s waste
- Always leash your pet
- Respect wildlife
- Know where you can go
If you are interested, pre-registration is required and participation is limited to 10 hikers, each with one dog. There is a $4 fee per person.
This hike is weather dependent and may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Dogs must be on a leash, up to date on vaccinations, and friendly with other dogs and humans.
You can register or get more information on the hike by calling 866-2217; or sending an email to Mikaela.Ortega@mt.gov
