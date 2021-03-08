POPLAR, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating after a picture, which appeared to show two girls throwing a dog off a train bridge in Poplar, started circulating on Facebook.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Fort Peck Tribal Police Dispatch and RCSO undersheriff John Summers told Montana Right Now they found the dog dead. It’s still not clear if the dog died before or after it was reportedly thrown from the bridge.
Summers said that will most likely determine how they move forward with the case and what, if any, charges will be filed.
Fort Peck Tribal Police are leading the investigation.
This is a developing story.