Weather Alert

...Snow showers impacting the highway 200 corridor and King's Hill... Light to moderate snow showers will continue through the afternoon hours, impacting highway 200 from Great Falls to Lewistown and highway 89 from Monarch to King's Hill. Snowfall totals will generally range from trace amounts to as much as a couple of inches. Travelers should be prepared for highly variable road conditions including visibility reductions down to a half mile at times and slippery roads. Use caution and slow down if traveling.