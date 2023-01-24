GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of the biggest issues sweeping across the nation right now…. Fentanyl.
Right here in Montana we are seeing the Fentanyl issue showing its deadly head as the DOJ put out an alert saying since January 11, there have been 24 opioid overdoses reported across the state that have resulted in 5 deaths.
"Any overdose in any county is concerning, but the fact that we have it in multiple counties like this is very unusual," Bryan Lockerby, Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation with the DOJ.
Since that report and talking with the Department of Justice, we've learned there have been at least 4 more overdoses.
Which is more than two overdoses a day in Montana in less than two weeks.
"A pair of handcuffs isn't going to solve this problem," said Lockerby.
Right now, we're seeing this happen to people between the ages of 19 and 66-years-old, showing that this is an issue that can impact anyone.
Law enforcement say one of the scariest parts of the fentanyl crisis Is that user's don’t know they are taking it as it's often mixed with heroin or cocaine.
Typically it looks like a small blue pill with M-30 pressed into it, but recently law enforcement has been seeing multi-colored versions called rainbow fentanyl.
The DOJ tells me they are working with local law enforcement, state troopers, the governor, and health and human services to build as much awareness as they can on something that is as fatal as fentanyl.
"If we're going to take this head on. It has to be an absolute collaborative approach. Enforcement is just one part of the solution. It takes education, it takes awareness, it takes a conversation, a hard conversation by a family member. If they suspect that somebody might be using drugs or suffer from substance abuse takes options in treatment. Even the courts are trying to do what they can and treatment," said Lockerby.
Another scary thing mentioned today is while most fentanyl overdoses can be reversed with Narcan, that's not always the case anymore.
"You can't just give a person a dose of Narcan now and they'll recover. Quite often it takes four or five application of Narcan because of the potency of the fact and all those people have ingested and there's still no guarantee that those people will come back," said Lockerby.
Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine and it comes in micrograms, which is a very small dosage.
"It's about demand. If dealers don't have anyone to sell to who wants their product, they're going to do something else. So, they're going to leave," said Lockerby.
