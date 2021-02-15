Don Ryan set to be sworn in as new District 3 Commissioner

GREAT FALLS- On February 15th at 8:30 am Don Ryan will be sworn in as the new District 3 Cascade County Commissioner.
Ryan says in the first few weeks he'll begin talking with different elected officials and begin checking in with different court cases.
Ryan's background experience in government was a huge help to earning the position, and he believes those experiences have prepared him for this next step.
"Having served years ago as a clerk & recorder, you're in there with the commissioners quite a bit following what's going on and that type of stuff and seeing how the commissioners operate," says Ryan.
All three commissioners will hold their first special commission meeting on February 16th at 9:30 am.