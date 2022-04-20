The following is a press release from the American Red Cross of Montana:
GREAT FALLS, April 20, 2022 — Help save lives by donating blood and get some cool treats in return at the seventh annual Give a Pint-Get a Pint blood drive on May 3.
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, Meadow Gold Dairy, Celtic Cowboy, Cherry Creek Radio and the Red Cross team up for this fun event, which helps keep Montana hospital shelves stocked with critical blood products.
As a thank-you, anyone who donates a pint of blood between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Great Falls Civic Center that day will receive a pint of Meadow Gold ice cream and a coupon good for a pint of beer from the Celtic Cowboy.
“This is always a great day and such a fun way to help save lives and benefit our communities,” said Shane Etzwiler, CEO and president of the Great Falls Chamber. “Donors can walk out the door knowing they’re making a real difference in someone’s life and get some tasty treats in return. That’s the definition of a win-win.”
Montana Red Cross collects more than 37,000 units of blood each year and provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals and medical centers across the state. Cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers, surgery patients and countless others depend on this blood every day.
Donating blood takes less than an hour from start to finish and can potentially save three lives.
“There is no substitute for blood, so we rely on the generosity of our donors to keep hospital shelves stocked,” Montana Red Cross Executive Director Diane Wright said. “That’s why community drives like these are so important.”
To schedule an appointment to donate at the Give A Pint-Get A Pint drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code GREAT FALLS. Or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Even if you can’t donate, you can still help by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Volunteer drivers help transport blood products collected at drives across Montana back to the Red Cross lab in Great Falls so it can be tested, processed and distributed to hospitals. To learn more about his volunteer opportunity, email IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call or text 406-493-8778.
