GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American Red Cross is continuing to see an alarming trend as hospitals' demand for blood donations is exceeding the available supply.
Over the last 2 months, the Red Cross has seen 50,000 fewer blood donations than they've needed; as the need for blood is constant with the U.S. seeing people need a blood transfusion every 2 seconds.
So, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Brothers to offer incentives to donors as it's the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical releast of Meg 2: The Trench.
Until July 16, anyone who donates blood will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
From July 12-August 12, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium (click here for details).
From July 17-31, donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-Shirt.
You can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-733-2767
Here are upcoming blood donation events across the state:
Chinook
- 7/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chinook Community/Commerical Building, 300 Cleveland Road
Harlem
- 7/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fort Belknap Hospital, Rural Route 1
Great Falls
- 7/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Benefis Health System West, 500 15th Ave. S.
- 7/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Benefis Health System East, 1101 26th St. S.
- 7/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Liberty Center, 8 3rd St. N.
Malmstrom Air Force Base
- 7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Base Chapel, Base Chapel, 315 75th St. N.
Big Sandy
- 7/26/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big Sandy Community/Christ Lutheran Church, 381 5th Ave.
Scobey
- 7/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Philip Bonitus Catholic Center, 401 Timmons
Cut Bank
- 7/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Northern Rockies Medical Center, 802 2nd St. S.E.
- 7/19/2023: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Margarets Catholic Church, 129 2nd Ave. S.E.
Havre
- 7/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave.
- 7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bullhook Community Health Center, 521 4th St.
- 7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Havre Holiday Village Mall, 1753 U.S. Highway 2 W.
Malta
- 7/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Little White Church, Little White Church, 21 S. 2nd St. W.
Choteau
- 7/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 1st St. N.E.
Glasgow
- 7/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1222 U.S. Highway 2 W.
- 7/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frances Mahon Hospital, 621 3rd St. S.
- 7/12/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 1222 U.S. Highway 2 W.
Hinsdale
- 7/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hinsdale Legion Hall
