GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American Red Cross is continuing to see an alarming trend as hospitals' demand for blood donations is exceeding the available supply. 

Over the last 2 months, the Red Cross has seen 50,000 fewer blood donations than they've needed; as the need for blood is constant with the U.S. seeing people need a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. 

So, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Brothers to offer incentives to donors as it's the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical releast of Meg 2: The Trench. 

Until July 16, anyone who donates blood will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

From July 12-August 12, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium (click here for details). 

From July 17-31, donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-Shirt. 

You can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-733-2767

Here are upcoming blood donation events across the state: 

Chinook

  • 7/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chinook Community/Commerical Building, 300 Cleveland Road

Harlem

  • 7/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fort Belknap Hospital, Rural Route 1

Great Falls

  • 7/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Benefis Health System West, 500 15th Ave. S.
  • 7/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Benefis Health System East, 1101 26th St. S.
  • 7/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Liberty Center, 8 3rd St. N.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

  • 7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Base Chapel, Base Chapel, 315 75th St. N.

Big Sandy

  • 7/26/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big Sandy Community/Christ Lutheran Church, 381 5th Ave.

Scobey

  • 7/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Philip Bonitus Catholic Center, 401 Timmons

Cut Bank

  • 7/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Northern Rockies Medical Center, 802 2nd St. S.E.
  • 7/19/2023: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Margarets Catholic Church, 129 2nd Ave. S.E.

Havre

  • 7/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave.
  • 7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bullhook Community Health Center, 521 4th St.
  • 7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Havre Holiday Village Mall, 1753 U.S. Highway 2 W.

Malta

  • 7/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Little White Church, Little White Church, 21 S. 2nd St. W.

Choteau

  • 7/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 1st St. N.E.

Glasgow

  • 7/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1222 U.S. Highway 2 W.
  • 7/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frances Mahon Hospital, 621 3rd St. S.
  • 7/12/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 1222 U.S. Highway 2 W.

Hinsdale

  • 7/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hinsdale Legion Hall

