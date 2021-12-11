BELT, Mont. - Fire crews contained a fast-moving grass fire Saturday.
Several agencies responded, including the Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Malmstrom Fire Department, Great Falls Airport Firefighters IAFF Local 3261, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Ulm Fire, Raynesford Fire and the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office.
The Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department (BRVFD) says the fire was a fast-moving two-alarm grass fire near 734 McCoy Rd.
In total, the fire burned 43 acres and was reported to have started from a downed power line.
“A large mutual aid response, great help from the Pleasant Valley Colony, and a plowed field kept this fire small. BRVFD would like to thank everyone for their help and hard work!” Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department wrote.