UPDATE, FEB. 10 AT 5:05 PM:
A downed power line started a fire in a vacant trailer on 20th Ave. S Thursday.
According to a release from Great Falls Fire Rescue, there were no injures.
The trailer is considered a total loss.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue is reporting a structure fire near 20th Ave. S and 15th St.
People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
The severity of the fire is currently unknown.
