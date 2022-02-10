UPDATE, FEB. 10 AT 5:05 PM:

A downed power line started a fire in a vacant trailer on 20th Ave. S Thursday.

According to a release from Great Falls Fire Rescue, there were no injures.

The trailer is considered a total loss.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue is reporting a structure fire near 20th Ave. S and 15th St.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

The severity of the fire is currently unknown.

