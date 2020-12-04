GREAT FALLS - Downtown Great Falls has finished their wayfinding plan Friday, creating a tool for residents and visitors to find their way through town.
A part of the completed plan includes maps, sign designs and an entire description of the project.
The project began in early 2020.
The purpose of the Great Falls Wayfinding plan is to help the public find their way around town to healthcare buildings, government service buildings and attractions.
"A comprehensive wayfinding program is essential to connect pedestrians and vehicles with Downtown Great Falls and the surrounding cultural, natural, and recreational amenities," a release from the Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) says. "By providing prominent, appealing signage, many who would otherwise simply travel through Great Falls or those who are not familiar with the area, will learn about the services, destinations and points of interest that are available."
Funding for the Great Falls Wayfinding Plan was made possible through a grant from the Department of Commerce’s Montana Main Street Program, the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, BID, Visit Great Falls, the Downtown Development Partnership, Great Falls Development Authority, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Great Falls Association.
According to BID's release, they are working to get grant funds to carry out the project in 2021.
The public may access the plan's layout on the Great Falls Business Improvement District’s website.