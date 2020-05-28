GREAT FALLS - High school graduation this year may look a bit different for seniors across the Electric City, but that’s not stopping local businesses from cheering them on with a bit of artwork.
Five stores downtown came together with Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) to celebrate the Class of 2020 through colorful chalk drawings of high school logos drawn on their pavements, including:
Great Falls High School at Dragonfly Dry Goods (504 Central Ave)
CMR High School at Kaufmans Menswear Center (411 Central Ave)
Foothills Community Christian School at The Last Straw (426 Central Ave)
Paris Gibson Education Center at Belles & Lace Bridal (320 Central Ave)
Great Falls Central Catholic High School at Candy Masterpiece (20 Central Ave)
After facing school closures, event cancellations and a shift to online learning an employee at The Last Straw says it’s important to acknowledge these seniors for their achievements.
“I think it’s important that they’re recognized throughout the community, whether it’d be at a food place or online,” said Ivy Johnson. “Even though this wasn’t the ideal type of way to graduate and this wasn’t the ideal graduation, it’s still something and we all want to recognize you guys and show you that we’re all proud of you.”
The public can also congratulate graduating seniors with their own messages and drawings. All you have to do is go into any participating shop through to the weekend and ask for some chalk.