GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The new 2021 Downtown Safety Plan was released by Downtown Safety Alliance Wednesday.
According to the Downtown Safety Alliance, the goal of the plan is to create a downtown that is vibrant, livable and safe.
“A safe and vibrant Downtown is essential to maintaining and enhancing Downtown Great Falls’ appeal,” the safety plan reads. “Safety is a shared, critical responsibility for all those committed to revitalizing Downtown Great Falls. The success of our Downtown revitalization efforts is fundamentally tied to both increases and perception of safety and tangible improvements to actual safety.”
Several safety-related goals and strategies are identified by the Downtown Master Plan, including improving pedestrian connectivity and safety and supporting the Downtown Development Partnership.
The Downtown Safety Alliance says the Downtown Safety Plan was built in deep analysis of best practices for crime, safety and community revitalization.
You can read the full list of planned actions from the Downtown Safety Alliance’s 2021 Downtown Safety Plan here.