GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After getting cancelled last year due to COVID-19, a series of concerts are making a comeback to the Electric City as part of 2021’s Downtown Summer Jam.
The organizers behind DSJ tell Montana Right Now they’re featuring a mix of rock, pop and western music from the likes of Lainiey Wilson, Chris Bandi and Chase Martin.
These artists will rock the season at their usual spot around Central Avenue and Fifth Street South.
Outside of supporting local businesses nearby, a partner with the concert says the event is their way of helping people unwind after a stressful year.
”In the past year or so I think people have been pent up a little bit, so I think people are ready for some excitement, they’re ready for adventure, they’re ready for some entertainment value,” Mike Callahn said. “And I think what we’re doing, just like we’ve done in years past, we’re starting to build and put forth a concert that I think everybody can enjoy.”
The 4th of July Hootenanny is free, while other jams land on July 21, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 based on each performer’s availability.
While the concert release party ended early Thursday night, you can buy discounted tickets at $30 for all three shows through March 7 at either The Block (4 5th St. S.) or The Mighty Mo (412 Central Ave).