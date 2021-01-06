Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Rain and snow occurring at elevations below 4000 feet where accumulation of less than an inch is expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Fergus, Meagher and Gallatin counties. This advisory is mainly for elevations above 4000 feet, including Stanford, Lewistown, Bozeman, Bozeman Pass, Kings Hill and Neihart. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet or slushy roadways are expected through today at lower elevations with some roads becoming snow covered and icy across higher elevation areas. Visibility will also be ruduced to less than one mile at times in snow. Watch for all road surfaces becoming icy this evening as temperatures drop below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&