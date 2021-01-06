GREAT FALLS- As Governor Greg Gianforte seeks to open up COVID-19 vaccines to those in need, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced the qualifications for the vaccine and when the public can expect to receive them.
As stated in a press release sent Wednesday, the vaccine will start to target those who are most vulnerable, meaning the vaccine will be available to some of the public in the next distribution phase.
DPHHS Health Alert Network released the phases in which those 70-years-old and older, those between 16 and 69 and with underlying conditions and Native Americans may receive the vaccine.
In Phase 1B, all groups will have access to the vaccine with a focus on underlying conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease and down syndrome.
In Phase 1C, those qualifying conditions will change and treat those with asthma, liver disease, cystic fibrosis and more.
Although Montana is still in Phase 1A, Anna Attaway, communication specialist with Cascade City-County Health Department, says we could see the next phase soon.
“I would imagine that we get into that relatively soon, and I know that Governor Gianforte was talking about hopefully moving us through these phases in a matter of weeks, he said, not months. But I do think his emphasis is on to be the access to these vaccines for as many people as possible,” says Attaway.
DPHHS is anticipating to began phase 1B by mid-January, but they say we could be in that phase for several months as additional vaccines become available.
Although many people are excited about this opportunity, others are still a little skeptical.
"I think it's great for people that choose to take it, I personally refuse to take it. I'm not anti-vaccine but I don't feel like there has been enough research done and I don't feel like it's safe. Right now from what I understand, there are too many unknown side effects and it's affecting all the people differently. Too many unknowns,” says Tanya Shadrick, office manager for Montana Rural Water System.
Preparing for the next phase, DPHHS makes note that vaccine supplies will be limited and may not be immediately available.
In phase 2 all remaining Montanan’s will have access to the vaccine. If you have any questions on how to receive your vaccine, you're asked to contact your local health care provider.
For further details on the changes in Cascade County, you can visit here.