DPHHS helping ensure child safety with Child Welfare 101 trainings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is offering a series of child welfare 101 trainings across the Treasure State.
These trainings are bringing together key community partners that make up the welfare system.
This includes judges, county attorneys, public defenders, court appointed special advocates and more.
“Communication and understanding between all entities involved in child welfare is critical to successfully serving the children and families of Montana,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said.
They are looking at and reviewing how these different roles work together to help keep kids safe.
DPHHS says they want to help change the narrative around child incidents from a system of blame to a system of accountability.
"We take child safety very very seriously. But we can't do it alone, we're one agency. We need to be able to work together and trust each other to work for the best outcomes for children and families and that's really what we're trying to get at. Understanding and working together shifting the narrative for the future of Montana's children," Erica Johnston, the executive director for DPHHS overseeing the human service practices, said.
These trainings started with DPHHS at the executive level and they are working on taking it down all the way to the work force.
The trainings also include a two-hour introduction to collaborative safety.
Collaborative Safety is a model founded in safety science, behavioral analysis, forensic interviewing and is encased in a trauma-informed lens.
DPHHS says collaborative safety is based on a modern and comprehensive approach to analyzing events and promptly acting on areas of improvement.
Johnston says building a culture of safety across an organization doesn't happen over night; so there will be more trainings for workers in the future.
There are future trainings in Billings on Nov. 3, Helena on Nov. 9 and Missoula on Nov. 10.